San Jose (CA) Fire Department Orders Pierce Tiller and Pumpers with PACCAR MX-13 Big Block Engine

Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced today the City of San Jose Fire Department in California has placed an order for one Pierce Ascendant® 107’ Heavy-Duty Tiller Aerial Ladder on an Arrow XT™ chassis and three Enforcer™ Pumpers. Sold through Pierce dealer, Golden State Fire Apparatus, the San Jose Fire Department’s new fire apparatus will include PACCAR MX-13 big block engines.



PACCAR MX-13 engines are built in Mississippi exclusively for PACCAR-owned Kenworth Truck Company and Peterbilt Motors Company. With the 2021 PACCAR MX Engine model year, PACCAR and Pierce began an exclusive venture to offer the MX-13 engine to the fire industry. The MX-13 engine is known for its innovation and reliability in heavy-duty applications throughout the country and it undergoes one-million-mile endurance testing to validate high mileage durability.



“The Golden State Fire Apparatus team shared a lot of helpful information about how the PACCAR engine is well used in the commercial industry and we had the opportunity to operate a Pierce engine equipped with the PACCAR motor,” said Joseph Crivello, Battalion Chief for the San Jose Fire Department. “We had experienced fire engineers operate the vehicle, and they were impressed with the performance in all areas of our coverage from downtown urban areas to the East Foothills. The lighter weight motor is a big factor, and its size integrates well with the chassis, allowing for a more spacious and maneuverable captain’s space in the cab.”



San Jose Fire Department’s new fire apparatus will feature:



Ascendant 107’ Heavy-Duty Tiller Aerial Ladder

Arrow XT chassis

PACCAR MX-13 big block engine

Allison transmission

6 KW Harrison generator

TAK-4® Independent Suspension

Hendrickson Air Ride suspension on the drive axles

Side roll and frontal impact protection

Pierce Enforcer Pumpers

Enforcer chassis

PACCAR MX-13 big block engine

500-gallon water tank

Waterous 1500 gpm two-stage pump

TAK-4 Independent Suspension

Covered hose bed and 68-inch high crosslay

Hose reel

Carcinogen Awareness and Reduction to Exposure (CARE™) cab customization, including vinyl seats and metal floor

Chief Crivello added, “The maneuverability and capabilities of the Pierce Ascendant 107’ Tiller are amazing, and we look forward to replacing an older 100’ tiller with this essential upgrade as there are numerous high rises under construction in our downtown areas. Additionally, one new engine is a fleet add which will go to a new fire station, station 37, opening in early 2022 to support population increases and system coverage improvements.”



The San Jose Fire Department serves 1.2 million residents, and responds to over 91,000 service calls per year out of 33 fire stations. San Jose is the third most populous city in California (after Los Angeles and San Diego) and the tenth most populous in the United States. The department is the emergency service provider for an international airport, seven major hospitals, a professional sports arena, 108 high-rise structures, and more.



“We were given unique challenges to address, including the San Jose Fire Department’s need for fire apparatus which has a high angle of approach and departure,” said David Klockzien, Sales Manager for Golden State Fire Apparatus. “I’m confident the department’s new Pierce fire apparatus will exceed performance expectations, and our Golden State team appreciates the department’s continued trust and confidence in our expertise and the quality of our products.”



For a comprehensive review of Pierce pumpers, Ascendant aerials, and the PACCAR MX-13 engine, visit www.piercemfg.com for specs, video, and images.