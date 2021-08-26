Spartan Emergency Response® Welcomes DPC Emergency Equipment as Dealer in Maryland and Delaware

BRANDON, SD – August 25 2021 – Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce that DPC Emergency Equipment will sell and service Spartan Emergency Response product lines in Maryland and Delaware.

Serving fire and EMS personnel since 1990, DPC Emergency Equipment has been in business under the same family ownership for more than 31 years. The company’s mission is to assist firefighters in protecting lives and property by providing the best one-stop shop in Maryland and Delaware for complete emergency vehicle sales, certified service, and custom fabrication.

DPC Emergency Equipment has a sales facility in Marydel, Maryland and a sales and service facility in Marydel, Delaware to serve its customers with 24/7 emergency parts and service support, mobile service, and emergency repairs, and vehicle pick-up/delivery.

“We are excited to be part of a team that puts customer’s needs and expectations at the front of the equation,” said Rick Strauss, President of DPC Emergency Equipment. “We are extremely pleased to now be able to offer Spartan Emergency Response fire apparatus as a solution for our customers.”

“We are thrilled to have the DPC Emergency Equipment team join the family of dealerships at Spartan Emergency Response,” said Chris Wade, Spartan’s Director of Sales. “They have a well-earned reputation of courtesy and service in meeting the needs of our first responders, as well as professional relationships with their supplier partners. We look forward to a long relationship working together in serving the communities in Maryland and Delaware.”

###

About Spartan Emergency Response

Spartan Emergency Response, comprised of REV Group subsidiaries Spartan Fire, LLC, Smeal SFA, LLC, Smeal LTC, LLC and Smeal Holding, LLC, a North American leader in the emergency response market, offers brands including Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Spartan Fire Chassis®, Smeal™, and Ladder Tower™. Spartan Emergency Response vehicles are well known for safety, quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The company operates facilities in Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG.