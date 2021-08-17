Spartan Fire® Announces Ed Devito as Vice-President/General Manager

CHARLOTTE, MI – August 16, 2021 – Spartan Fire, LLC, a subsidiary of REV Group®, and a leading manufacturer of specialized cab/chassis products for the fire service, is pleased to announce that Edward (“Ed”) DeVito has joined the company as Vice-President/General Manager.

With over 20 years in various key operations leadership roles, Ed has tremendous experience in the chassis industry including 12 prior years in manufacturing, production engineering and supply chain with Spartan Motors. Most recently, Ed was Vice-President of Operations at HME Ahrens-Fox.

“Since late April, with Gary Pacilio’s direction acting as interim VP/GM, the Spartan Fire Chassis team has made great progress in assimilating to the REV Drive Business System and has delivered real progress with both commercial and operational improvements across the business,” stated Kent Tyler, President REV Fire Group. “With a solid background in custom chassis manufacturing, including several years previously with Spartan, we are very confident that Ed will work closely with the Spartan Fire Chassis organization, our dealers, our OEM partners, and fire service customers to keep driving this positive momentum forward,” Tyler added.

A Michigan native, Ed earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Michigan Technological University and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Western Michigan University.

###

About Spartan Fire Chassis

Headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan, Spartan Fire Chassis, is a world-class leader in the design and production of custom fire truck chassis products and is a member of the REV Group, Inc. We are dedicated to improving the lives of the men and women who work in the fire service by making exceptional purpose-built vehicles. Spartan Fire Chassis is well known for safety, quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG