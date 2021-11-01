Spencer Township (MI) Fire Department Set to Take Delivery of First Toyne Pumper

Gowen, MI (November 1, 2021) – Set to make the long journey from Toyne’s headquarters in Breda, Iowa, to Gowen, Michigan, a Toyne Pumper is ready to be delivered to its new home with the Spencer Township Fire Department (STFD). Built to meet their emergency response needs, this fully customized pumper is the department’s first Toyne Fire Apparatus.

“Each department that we get to customize their first Toyne for is an incredible experience, especially with the Spencer Township Fire Department,” said Bill Bird, Toyne Product Support Coordinator. “This team is truly extraordinary, and we are proud to be able to build an apparatus that is tailored to them.”

Established in 1992, the Spencer Township Fire Department has been serving its community for nearly 30 years. To protect the township’s 4,300 residents, the department’s 18 firefighters are trained to respond 24/7 to fire, medical, and rescue calls. Operating out of one station, the STFD utilizes a fleet of eight apparatus to protect their territory. Their new Toyne Pumper is built to significantly expand their emergency response capabilities.

Designed to be a firefighting force on the scene, this apparatus is built for tough situations. The truck body is made with durable bolted stainless steel. The pumper is mounted on a Freightliner M2 112 2-door chassis. Under the hood is a 400-horsepower Cummins ISL 9 engine and an Allison 3,000 EVS transmission. In the cab, firefighters have access to a backup camera system and in-cab radio communication system with two headsets.

A wide variety of equipment can be stored in several spacious compartments and features quick access with ROM roll-up doors. Firefighters are also able to rapidly retrieve ladders and pike poles with slide-in storage areas. No amount space is left underutilized; above each wheel well is storage for SCBA Bottles and in-compartment brackets for full SCBA or additional bottles.

When responding to emergencies, Spencer Township’s Toyne Tailored Apparatus is ready to take the call. It’s equipped with a Hale Qmax pump capable of moving water at 1,500 gallons per minute and is controlled by a Class One TPG pressure governor. Water is stored in a 1,250-gallon UPF tank that the firefighters can monitor with an ICI SL Plus tank gauge.

Authorized Toyne Dealer, The Fire Company (TFC), sold this pumper to the Spencer Township Fire Department. TFC is based out of Allendale, Michigan, and serves those throughout the Michigan Peninsula and Northern Indiana.

For more information about the Spencer Township Fire Department, please visit SpencerTownshipFireDept.webs.com.

