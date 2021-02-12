TFT Releases New RADIUS™ Monitor

Highest Reach and Flow in a Self-Elevating Device

Valparaiso, IN, USA: The new TFT RADIUS is an easy to install, deck mounted monitor that elevates above the top mounted equipment to get the stream where it counts. The above deck mounting is ideal for apparatus where below deck extension tubes do not fit. The RADIUS elevates by simply pulling the quick release knob and lifting until it’s in the locked position. The monitor also includes the ability to flow while in the stowed position.

The RADIUS raises the bar in this category of monitors by offering:

The highest reaching deck mounted monitor in its class at 23” (584 mm)

The highest flowing deck mounted monitor in its class at 1500gpm (6000 l/min)

360-degree continuous horizontal rotation with a smaller swing radius than competitive models

A vertical range of 90 degrees up and 45 degrees down

A standard stowed sensor kit

Easy installation on 3” or 4” (76 or 102 mm) apparatus connections on new or in-service apparatus

Pair the RADIUS with a wide range of TFT smooth bore or combination nozzles.

Contact your TFT Territory Sales Manager or local TFT dealer for a demonstration to see how you can raise the bar in deck mounted monitors.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jeff Hicks at jeffrey.hicks@tft.com