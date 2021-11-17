The MACK-5500™ Multi-Air Command Kit

Chesapeake, Virginia – November 17, 2021

Air Systems International introduces the newest product to its Multi-Air Command Kit (MACK) Series, the MACK-5500™. MACK’s™ are portable air distribution units designed to meet the most demanding air handling needs of fire and emergency response teams. All MACK™ units start with the MACK-1™ functionality of providing low pressure breathing air from SCBA cylinders or a bank of large storage cylinders. More advanced models offer multiple air pressure regulators for confined space rescue operations and mid-range pressure for rescue tools.

The MACK-5500™ retains all the features and functionality of a standard MACK-3™ unit with the added benefit of higher incoming pressures for today’s SCBA’s and mobile cascade systems. Newly developed breathing air regulators now handle the rigors of cycling inlet pressures ranging from 500 psi to 5,500 psi while precisely maintaining outlet pressures and flow to the connected respirators.

With a “set and forget” outlet control and easily identifiable and manageable air circuits, the operating attendant is now free to manage and cycle the various input sources as needed.

MACK-5500™ Key Details:

• Four (4) Flexible incoming SCBA connect whips

• Two (2) Incoming CGA-347 Male Adapters

• Two (2) 0-5,500 psi input, 0-125 psi adjustable breathing air regulators

• One (1) 0-5,500 psi input, 0-275 psi adjustable tool air regulator

• One (1) 0-5,500 psi input, 0-5,000 psi adjustable SCBA fill regulator

“The new MACK-5500™ adds to our innovative and industry leading breathing air distribution products for use by fire and rescue personnel,” says Stephen Durr, Marketing Manager.

For additional information on Air Systems’ MACK Series, please visit our web site at: http://www.airsystems.com/ and click on the Fire/Rescue tab.

About Air Systems International Incorporated

Air Systems International is a privately owned company founded in Chesapeake, Virginia in 1984. Air Systems manufactures Grade-D breathing air filtration units, air cylinder carts, confined space ventilation equipment, portable area lighting, and environmental control products.