Toronto Fire Services Takes Delivery of E-ONE Industrial Pumper

E-ONE®, a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, announced the delivery of an E-ONE Industrial Pumper to Toronto Fire Services in Toronto, Canada.

Toronto chose the Industrial Pumper because of E-ONE’s long history of building this type of truck with its large diameter plumbing, 12,000 liter per minute pumping capacity and 2,030-gallon tank for Class B foam. In addition to its large capacity for foam, the truck will also serve as a mobile deck gun supplying more water than any of its current units.

Other key features of the E-ONE Industrial Pumper include:

® Ranger 3 Nozzle with automatic self-educting feature

Toronto worked with E-ONE dealer 1200 Degrees in designing this pumper that would best fit the department’s unique needs.

“Industrial firefighting creates its own set of challenges. Toronto Fire Services, 1200 Degrees and E-ONE were able to work closely to design a configuration that will meet these challenges head-on,” said Larry Daniels, E-ONE’s Director of Sales. “The E-ONE industrial pumper design has a proven track record of being effective and designed for years of use in an industrial environment. Being a custom apparatus manufacturer with an outstanding dealer partner enables us to serve Toronto Fire Services as they protect lives and property.”

