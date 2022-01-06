Two WI Firefighters Killed in Semi Collision Involving Apparatus

Two Mineral Point (WI) firefighters were killed when the fire apparatus they were traveling in was struck during a roadway response.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa County 911 Communications Center received a report of a crash that occurred near Mile Marker 38. Emergency units were responding to the scene, and a Mineral Point fire truck responding to the scene was northbound on USH 151 with two firefighters on board.

The fire truck was attempting to turn into an emergency crossover when it was struck by a northbound semi-tractor trailer that was also traveling northbound on USH 151.

Both firefighters were killed in the crash, although the driver of the semi was uninjured. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. The apparatus caught fire as a result of the crash. The names of the deceased were not available as of this writing.

RELATED

Jack Sullivan: Strategies & Tactics for Roadway Incidents

Safe Interstate Highway Response

The New Chapter in NFPA 1500-2018: Traffic Incident Management

“D” Drivers and Other Hazards at Highway Operations