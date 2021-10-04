United Safety Acquires Fireboy-Xintex from W.S. Darley & Co.

Largest fire suppression acquisition in the organization’s history, strategically grows the business internationally and adds focus on marine industry.

EXTON, PA – United Safety & Survivability Corporation, a global manufacturer of safety and survivability solutions, announced the acquisition of Fireboy-Xintex effective September 30th, 2021. The completion of this acquisition marks the largest acquisition in the fire suppression market for United Safety and will grow its footprint both geographically into Europe and Asia and vertically into the marine market.

Fireboy-Xintex, a leader in the innovation of safety products in the recreational and commercial marine, transportation, and industrial markets, specializes in fire suppression and fire & gas detection. Founded in 1973, Fireboy has offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Poole, Dorset, in the United Kingdom. Fireboy was previously owned by W.S. Darley & Co.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Fireboy-Xintex into the United Safety family,” stated Joseph Mirabile, President & CEO of United Safety. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our long-term plan for growth as an organization and allows us to continue to strengthen our fire suppression division across industries and geographies. I see such strong synergies between our organizations: the passion of employees, the commitment to customer service and the drive to create the most innovative and reliable products on the market.”

Paul C. Darley, CEO & President of Darley noted, “We were not looking to sell Fireboy-Xintex, but United Safety approached us, and it just felt right. United Safety has access to some markets that we did not, and this will allow Fireboy-Xintex to grow more rapidly. More importantly, we know that they will take care of our hard-working and dedicated employees. I want to thank everyone at Fireboy-Xintex for their years as part of the Darley family.”

Mirabile concluded, “As the needs and circumstances of our customers continue to evolve and change over time, we are excited to bring the best product offerings to market under the United Safety portfolio. We know how important fire suppression and other safety products are and we are thrilled to welcome an organization to United Safety that has the same commitment to safety as we do.”

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability, and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces. Further information about United Safety can be found at www.unitedsafetycorporation.com.

About W.S. Darley & Company

Founded in 1908, W.S. Darley & Co. (Darley) remains a family owned and operated business, providing the highest quality equipment solutions to its military and first responder customers. With origins in equipment distribution and Midwest manufacturing, Darley offers a family of leading innovative emergency equipment brands and product solutions. Darley prides itself on delivering the highest quality solutions and services from its corporate headquarters in Itasca, IL and its ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing operations in Chippewa Falls, WI, & Janesville, IA. Darley also maintains offices in six countries worldwide.