Drive to Survive/YouTube

The fire service has seen a number of high-profile reports on apparatus rollovers in recent weeks. In this video, Chris Daly of Drive to Survive addresses the issue of rollovers and safety.

More from Chris: Drive to Survive: The Art of Wheeling the Rig

In Person Training Information: https://www.drivetosurvive.org/​

Virtual Training: https://courses.drivetosurvive.org/

RELATED

Why I Teach: Chris Daly

Drive to Survive: Reinventing Apparatus Driver Training

Fire Apparatus Driving: Drive to Survive: It Starts at the Top