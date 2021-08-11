Volunteer Fire Departments in PA and TN Announced as Latest Recipients in MSA’s and DuPont’s 2021 Globe Gear Giveaway

MSA, DuPont, and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) are helping volunteer fire departments obtain much-needed gear through MSA’s and DuPont’s Globe Gear Giveaway. Now in its tenth year, the program has provided over $1 million worth of gear to assist volunteer fire departments in need. In 2021, 13 departments will each receive four sets of turnout gear and four helmets to help enhance the safety of their firefighters. The first 500 applicants also received a one-year NVFC membership, courtesy of MSA.

The latest recipients of MSA’s and DuPont’s Globe Gear Giveaway are the Midland (PA) Volunteer Fire Department and Springville (TN) Volunteer Fire Department.

Midland Volunteer Fire Department





The Midland Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) is an all-volunteer department located in rural western Pennsylvania. Serving a population of approximately 2,700 over a 2.1 square-mile-area, MVFD responds to an average of 240 calls annually.

Although MVFD has 12 sets of turnout gear, all of the sets are 24 years old and in poor shape. Other personal protective equipment is also either lacking or severely out of date, making it difficult to properly outfit current members and bring on new members. MVFD receives no financial support from the local government and therefore relies entirely on community support. They lack a facility where they could host events, making fundraising difficult.

“We are in desperate need of firefighting gear,” said Chief Joseph Ditri. The donation of turnout gear and helmets from MSA and DuPont’s Globe Gear Giveaway will be a game changer for the department by providing critical protection for their dedicated volunteers.

Springville Volunteer Fire Department

Located in the mountains of rural western Tennessee, the Springville Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) protects 20 square miles and a population that can swell to 2,800 during the summer tourist season.

SVFD’s nine volunteers are equipped with out-of-date, worn, and even torn gear that no longer meets NFPA safety standards. Every time SVFD’s volunteers respond to an emergency, they are put at risk due to their outdated gear. Furthermore, due to funding constraints, they are unable to purchase new gear without outside help.

“Receiving this gear would not only allow us to continue to serve our community, but to do it in safer and more secure manner,” said lieutenant Charles Asher. “To know [the volunteers’] equipment will protect them and hold up to the very minimum NFPA requirement will give them much needed relief.”

Additional awards will be made monthly throughout 2021. Stay tuned to the NVFC web site, Dispatch newsletter, and Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the Globe Facebook page, for additional information and announcements.

###

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company’s comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA’s core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA’s web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

About DuPont Water & Protection

DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™, and FilmTec™.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

About the NVFC

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical resources, programs, education, and advocacy for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.