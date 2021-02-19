Webcast: Innovative FirstNet-enabled Solutions You Can Depend On

Source: W.S. Darley & Co.

Join us on February 24 to learn about ongoing interagency efforts in the area of location-based services for public safety and catch a live demo of the newly released Z-Axis solution from FirstNet, Built by AT&T. Representatives from the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology will highlight the near and long term vision for this key public safety feature, also touching on the x and y-axis.

In this webinar, you’ll hear from:

Gary McCarraher, Senior Fire Services Advisor at FirstNet Authority

Brandon Allen, Intergovernmental Affairs at FirstNet Authority

Amos Chalmers, Mission Critical Solutions at FirstNet, Built by AT&T

Joe Grasso, Location-Based Services Portfolio Lead at Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR)

Kevin Sofen, Co-Founder at SmartFirefighting.com

Retired Chicago Police Chief Jonathan Lewin, and Kim Coleman-Madsen, from the FirstNet Authority Technical Headquarters in Boulder, CO will provide a live demo of the first release of the Z-Axis solution. You’ll also hear about upcoming events from the Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR) Division and opportunities to get involved and provide direct feedback to industry and government personnel.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make an impact on the future of public safety technology! Register Now