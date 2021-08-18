Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit National Tour, Making Stops in New Jersey to Honor Veterans, and Supporters

This unique museum on wheels honors local veterans, volunteers and supporters in the community!

NEW JERSEY — August 17, 2021 — Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE), which has been traveling the country to honor our nations veterans, will make several tour stops in New Jersey. The WAA MEE will be in the Garden State for the first of multiple stops starting on September 8, 2021,

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

Video/Photo Credit: WAA Staff

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

Stops in New Jersey will include:

BERNARDVILLE, NJ – Wednesday, September 8 – The School of St. Elizabeth welcomes the WAA MEE to teach students about honor for local veterans and active duty military. The MEE will be located at 30 Seney Drive from 9am – 11am for schoolchildren only and then open to the public from 12:30pm until 4pm.

MANVILLE, NJ– Sunday, September 12 – Wreaths Across America (WAA) in Manville is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) national tour. The MEE started its tour at the WAA Headquarters in Maine and will be in the area on 9/12/21 from 9:00AM to 4:00PM for a scheduled event that is both free and open to the public. This event is presented by Girl Scout Cadette Troop 60171 and will take place at the Manville Library, located at 100 So. 10th Ave., Manville, New Jersey.

Additional stops are still pending.

When the MEE pulls into your area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round.

The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDCs recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

To host the MEE in your community, whether it be for a parade, a school-related or veterans’ organization, or a public or private event, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee to make a request.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide. Throughout the calendar year you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Internet Radio, 24/7, to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.

You can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15 at www.wreathacrossamerica.org . Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, December 18, 2021, as part of National Wreaths across America Day.

Click here to find a local participating cemetery near you to support go to and type in your town and/or state.



# # #