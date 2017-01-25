2016 Globe Gear Giveaway Provided 13 Departments with Needed Turnout Gear

Fifty-two sets of new, state-of-the-art Globe turnout gear were distributed to 13 North American volunteer fire departments in 2016, thanks to Globe and DuPont Protection Solutions, in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC). The Globe Gear Giveaway program provides struggling volunteer departments with much-needed gear to help improve the safety and protection of their firefighters.



Volunteers are a critical component of the U.S. fire service, comprising 69% of firefighters. However, volunteer departments are often dealing with inadequate budgets and limited resources. Firefighters have to make do with gear that is decades old, ill-fitting, overly worn, and that does not meet current safety standards. Since launching in 2012, the Globe Gear Giveaway program has worked to make volunteer firefighters safer by providing 351 sets of turnout gear to 69 departments.



“Thank you to everyone who applied for the 2016 Globe Gear Giveaway,” said NVFC Chairman Kevin D. Quinn. “There are many volunteer departments that are struggling to make ends meet and provide their firefighters with the best protection possible. We are grateful to Globe and DuPont for recognizing this need and helping some of those departments enhance the safety of their boots-on-the-ground personnel.”



