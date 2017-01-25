2016 Globe Gear Giveaway Provided 13 Departments with Needed Turnout Gear

Fifty-two sets of new, state-of-the-art Globe turnout gear were distributed to 13 North American volunteer fire departments in 2016, thanks to Globe and DuPont Protection Solutions, in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC). The Globe Gear Giveaway program provides struggling volunteer departments with much-needed gear to help improve the safety and protection of their firefighters.
Volunteers are a critical component of the U.S. fire service, comprising 69% of firefighters. However, volunteer departments are often dealing with inadequate budgets and limited resources. Firefighters have to make do with gear that is decades old, ill-fitting, overly worn, and that does not meet current safety standards. Since launching in 2012, the Globe Gear Giveaway program has worked to make volunteer firefighters safer by providing 351 sets of turnout gear to 69 departments.
“Thank you to everyone who applied for the 2016 Globe Gear Giveaway,” said NVFC Chairman Kevin D. Quinn. “There are many volunteer departments that are struggling to make ends meet and provide their firefighters with the best protection possible. We are grateful to Globe and DuPont for recognizing this need and helping some of those departments enhance the safety of their boots-on-the-ground personnel.”
“We all owe a huge debt of thanks to the thousands of volunteer firefighters who protect our communities every day,” said Globe Senior VP of Marketing Rob Freese. “They deserve the best personal protection to ensure their own safety, and Globe is pleased and honored to be able to give back with the most advanced turnout gear.”
The 2016 Globe Gear Giveaway recipients are as follows:
• Brindle Ridge Fire Department (KY)
• Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department (TX)
• Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Department (MO)
• Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department (NJ)
• Glacier County Rural Fire Department (MT)
• Grindstone Community Volunteer Fire Department (PA )
• Klawock Volunteer Fire Department (AK)
• LaGrange Fire Department (ME)
• Northwest Washington Volunteer Fire Company (IN)
• Norton Volunteer Fire Department (New Brunswick, Canada)
• Pekin Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders (NC)
• Sylvia-Yellow Creek Volunteer Fire Department (TN)
• Walker Lake Volunteer Fire Department (NV)
To be eligible for the 2016 giveaway, departments had to be over 50 percent volunteer, serve a population of 25,000 or less, be located in the U.S. or Canada, be a member of the NVFC, and demonstrate significant need for new gear that could not be met through other funding sources. To help departments with the membership requirement, Globe also sponsored 500 NVFC memberships.
Over 600 departments applied for the gear, demonstrating the urgent need for this type of program. The 2017 Globe Gear Giveaway application period will open in February. Stay tuned to the NVFC web site at www.nvfc.org for details.
About Globe
Firefighters need to be prepared to perform at their peak, on every call. That’s why Globe delivers the most advanced, best-fitting, and longest lasting protection by listening to our customers, creating breakthrough designs, and applying the engineering skills of the nation’s most trusted turnout gear manufacturer. Globe turnout gear is designed to protect you, move with you, and improve your performance. It’s athletic gear for firefighters. Learn more at www.globeturnoutgear.com.
About DuPont Protection Solutions
DuPont Protection Solutions (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit www.dupont.com.
About the NVFC
The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides invaluable resources, programs, training, and advocacy for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org