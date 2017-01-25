Chicago Fire Crews Contain Structure Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some recent photos of Chicago firefighters working on the fireground.

Companies responded to a still alarm at 1240 E 83rd Street and reported smoke on arrival. The Englewood Fire Alarm Office filled out a full still alarm for the working fire.



Battalion 23 arrived and gave a size-up of a two-story ordinary constructed building with fire on the second floor. Crews used two lines on the fire, one on the first floor and one on the second, with a truck opening the roof. Companies adopted a defesnive posture because of heavy fire through the roof and out the second floor.



There were no reported injuries.

More Tim Olk: olkee.smugmug.com

