Dearborn (MI) Firefighters Kept Busy with Series of Fires

01/31/2017

SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THESE INCIDENTS >> Photos and report by Ian Kushnir Dearborn (MI) fire crews were kept busy between Friday January 27th and Monday the 30th, 2017. On Friday, evening crews dispatched to a possible fire in a commercial building on Industrial in the city's south end. Quint 3 had a working fire in a commercial warehouse type building. The fire was difficult to access. Crews made exterior attack from a back window. Firefighters made an interior attack and found the fire and knocked it down. On Saturday night, January 28, police found a commercial building--a semi repair shop--with alarms and smoke coming from building on Wyoming street (again in the city's south en...

Already a member of the Fire Engineering Training Network?  If yes, please sign in!

Why Subscribe?

  Gain Access to:
   
  • Latest Training & Drills
  • New Techniques
  • Technology Advances
  
  • Proven Tactics
  • Research to help reduce injuries & Deaths
  • Insight from the fire service's most experienced
  

      More Information >>

Current Issue

View Past Issues

In This Issue

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything FireEngineering. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX