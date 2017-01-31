SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THESE INCIDENTS >> Photos and report by Ian Kushnir Dearborn (MI) fire crews were kept busy between Friday January 27th and Monday the 30th, 2017. On Friday, evening crews dispatched to a possible fire in a commercial building on Industrial in the city's south end. Quint 3 had a working fire in a commercial warehouse type building. The fire was difficult to access. Crews made exterior attack from a back window. Firefighters made an interior attack and found the fire and knocked it down. On Saturday night, January 28, police found a commercial building--a semi repair shop--with alarms and smoke coming from building on Wyoming street (again in the city's south en...