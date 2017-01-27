SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS FIRE >> Fire crews responded to a fire that ravaged a bridal spot in Elmhurst, Illinois, and fire photographer Tim Olk shared some shots from the scene. According to WLS, VIP Occasions, in the 300-block of North York Street, caught fire around 1:40 p.m. Thursday and burned for hours. The 85-year-old historic building was reportedly destroyed. According to Olk, the Elmhurst Fire Department was returning for a call and found the fire at they were driving by. More Tim Olk: olkee.smugmug.com Chicago Fire Crews Contain Structure Fire Fox Lake (IL) Fire Protection District House Fire Berwyn (IL) Structure Fire Chicago Working Structure Fire