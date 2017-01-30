Fire Blog Roundup: Fire Inspections, Change Agents, and Stress

Frank Viscuso returns to share some thoughts about fire department change and leadership.



Want to add a comment or post your own contribution? Just go to community.fireengineering.com.

See more of our featured contributors HERE.

"I'm am a newly promoted officer and I want to make some changes but I am encountering a lot of resistance, what should I do?" Frank Viscuso takes a shot at this recurring question.

[Native Advertisement]

When you’re racked out in your bunk one moment and inside a burning structure the next, it’s unavoidable that there will be a mental toll. Mark Lamplugh on managing the highs and lows of the job.







We have complete control over the mindset we choose to have on any given day, writes John Spera. it’s up to us to create the mindset required to create the outcomes we desire.





Mark Cotter argues that, just like firefighting tools, fire tactics undergo refinements and improvements.







Billy Greenwood on how building familiarization can help your crews.

Is your department performing inspections in your respective jurisdiction and under what law, ordinance, policy or assumed responsibly provides the reason and authority to conduct these inspections? John K. Murphy takes on the legal angles.







David Polikoff on taking a six-sided approach.









AB Turenne on adapting innovative techniques to your department.







Leadership has nothing to do with title, position, or power. Rather real leadership is about caring for and inspiring others to achieve greatness, Chris Langlois writes.

MORE FIREFIGHTER BLOGS