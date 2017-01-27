Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: WI, UT Firefighter Deaths

A Wisconsin assistant chief died of a heart attack, while a Utah firefighter-paramedic died Sunday in a crash. The crash of a rescue copter in Italy killed all six people aboard, and more bodies of firefighters were recovered after a devastating fire and collapse in Iran.



Several hours after a fire department meeting, Assistant Fire Chief Rodney “Tiny” Menne was discovered deceased from a heart attack by another Eldorado firefighter.

Tyson L. Mason, 29, a firefighter/paramedic for the Salt Lake City Fire Department who also worked part time for Life Flight, was killed in a crash Sunday morning that seriously injured a nurse.

Darrell Lumpkin wasn't charged with murder for the death of Prince George's County firefighter John "Skillet" Ulmschneider, but was indicted on several gun charges.

ABC13 talked with Captain Kenny Willingham, who was stabbed in the eye while responding to a fire call earlier this month.



A former employee with the state's Fire Training Safety Bureau was arrested Tuesday after investigators determined that more than 2,000 fire safety certifications had been improperly issued.

Officials say a helicopter ferrying an injured skier off the slopes crashed into a central Italian mountainside and killed all six people aboard.

Search teams on Wednesday found five more bodies of victims from last week's deadly collapse of a burning building in Iran.

Fire crews searched for the dead and injured after tornadoes in the region. Storm Death Toll at 20 in Southern States

The city added 100 bulletproof vests to the 100 they already had--enough ballistic vests now for every on-duty firefighter.

Authorities say two homes were destroyed in a fast-moving wildfire that burned in central Oklahoma, but no injuries were reported.

