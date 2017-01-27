Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: WI, UT Firefighter Deaths

A Wisconsin assistant chief died of a heart attack, while a Utah firefighter-paramedic died Sunday in a crash. The crash of a rescue copter in Italy killed all six people aboard, and more bodies of firefighters were recovered after a devastating fire and collapse in Iran.
Assistant Fire Chief Dies of Heart Attack in WI
Several hours after a fire department meeting, Assistant Fire Chief Rodney “Tiny” Menne was discovered deceased from a heart attack by another Eldorado firefighter.
UT Firefighter-Paramedic Killed in Crash
Tyson L. Mason, 29, a firefighter/paramedic for the Salt Lake City Fire Department who also worked part time for Life Flight, was killed in a crash Sunday morning that seriously injured a nurse.
Man Who Fatally Shot MD Firefighter Pleads Guilty
Darrell Lumpkin wasn't charged with murder for the death of Prince George's County firefighter John "Skillet" Ulmschneider, but was indicted on several gun charges.
Houston Firefighter Discusses Being Attacked on Run
ABC13 talked with Captain Kenny Willingham, who was stabbed in the eye while responding to a fire call earlier this month.
Charges After Thousands of Invalid Certifications Awarded in IA
A former employee with the state's Fire Training Safety Bureau was arrested Tuesday after investigators determined that more than 2,000 fire safety certifications had been improperly issued.
Six Dead in Italy Rescue Copter Crash
Officials say a helicopter ferrying an injured skier off the slopes crashed into a central Italian mountainside and killed all six people aboard.
More Firefighters' Bodies Pulled from Rubble in Tehran
Search teams on Wednesday found five more bodies of victims from last week's deadly collapse of a burning building in Iran.
Deadly Storms Strike South
Fire crews searched for the dead and injured after tornadoes in the region. Storm Death Toll at 20 in Southern States
Cleveland Firefighters Get More Bulletproof Vests
The city added 100 bulletproof vests to the 100 they already had--enough ballistic vests now for every on-duty firefighter.
Two Homes Destroyed in OK Wildfire
Authorities say two homes were destroyed in a fast-moving wildfire that burned in central Oklahoma, but no injuries were reported.
