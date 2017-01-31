Gastonia (NC) Firefighters Control Structure Fire

Photo by Eric Weaver

Report by Chris Stowe

The Gastonia (NC) Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon in Gastonia.

At 12:26 pm on Sunday, January 29th, 2017, the Gastonia Fire Department received a dispatch of a reported house fire at: 2109 Hemlock Avenue in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and observed a one-story residential home with smoke and flames visible.

Gastonia firefighters made entry to the home and encountered heavy fire in the rear and attic of the structure, which was extinguished in approximately 30 minutes with no injuries reported.

A total of 25 personnel and six apparatus were on the scene.

At the time of the fire, one occupant of the house was present, but was able to make it out of the structure with no injuries.

The Gastonia Fire Department Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the cause of the fire.

An estimated $60,000 in damages was caused by the fire.

