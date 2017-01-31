Humpday Hangout: Focus on Training with iWomen

&nbsp;

Several members of iWomen will join the crew as they discuss women in the fire industry. Hosts Steve Pegram, Aaron Heller, and Brad French will talk with their guests about the iWomen upcoming annual conference in conjunction with FDIC International 2017.

What is iWomen? An interactive non-profit network, iWomen provides education, support and advocacy for fire service women. Find out more at www.i-women.org.

