New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner John P. Melville recently announced that Francis “Skip” Nerney has been appointed by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo as State Fire Administrator at the Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC). The office, part of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES), delivers essential fire and life safety protection to all New Yorkers, and is responsible for training the state’s firefighters. With wide ranging responsibilities including public safety, building inspections, fire investigation, firefighter training, and search and rescue, the Office of Fire Prevention and Control is one of the most comprehensive state fire service organizations in the nation.

“Public safety is paramount and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control plays a vital role in helping educate New Yorkers about fire danger, and in training the state’s firefighters to combat fires and spills,” DHSES Commissioner Melville said. “Skip Nerney, a life-long firefighter in New York, has the leadership skills to ensure that this office maintains its laser-focus on public safety and that the state’s firefighters have the best training available to keep the public safe.”

[Native Advertisement]

Skip brings more than 30 years of public service experience in planning and execution of fire administration, prevention, and community relations to his new role. Since 2014, Skip served as the Deputy State Fire Administrator for Operations where he was responsible for supervising the fire operations and training and the special operations branch, which includes technical rescue and hazardous materials training and response. Through his leadership, the Office of Fire Prevention and Control has strengthened its firefighter training programs and enhanced the response capabilities of the State’s Crude Oil Foam Task Force and the Urban Search and Rescue Team.

Prior to joining OFPC, Skip worked for the Albany Fire Department for more than 27 years and held the rank of Deputy Chief from 2008 to 2014. As Deputy Chief, he was responsible for overall department training in emergency medical services, fire suppression, hazardous materials response, technical rescue, incident command and safety. Skip began his career with the Shaker Road Loudonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Read more HERE.

