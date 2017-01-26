Fire Tears Through Multiple Storefronts in Queens, NY

Pics and report by First On Scene Photos

A stubborn, smoky fire on Wednesday afternoon, January 25, destroyed a row of stores on Roosevelt Avenue in the busy retail district of downtown Flushing, Queens, New York.

The blaze started around 2:00 p.m. at a business at 135-42 Roosevelt Avenue and quickly spread to adjoining businesses.

Officials believe the fire may have originated and spread throughout the buildings' duct work.

More than 200 FDNY firefighters and EMS personnel were on the scene of the four-alarm fire, which also impacted local subway service between Main Street and the CitiField station.



