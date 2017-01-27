Virginia Firefighter Charged with Felony Rioting During Trump Inauguration

Henrico County firefighter was part of anarchist group
Rosa Roncales (WTVR)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) – A Henrico County firefighter has been reassigned after she was arrested for rioting in Washington DC on Inauguration Day.



Court documents stated Rosa Roncales was a part of an anarchist group that disrupted inauguration events by smashing windows and setting things on fire.

Roncales was charged with felony rioting in connection to the incidents that caused in excess of $100,000, according to court documents.

Violence breaks out ahead of Trump inauguration, Jason Snow


Trump Protesters Smash Windows, Riot in D.C., MRCTV.org



 

