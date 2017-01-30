Workrite Uniform Company Collects Fire Stations' Favorite Recipes

Workrite Uniform Company, a flame-resistant (FR) workwear manufacturer, is asking the firefighting community to share their favorite recipes for inclusion in the company’s upcoming fire station cookbook. Each person who submits a recipe is also eligible to receive a free Workrite® FR Fire Service apron while supplies last.

To participate in this opportunity, firefighters should visit www.workrite.com/apron and complete the entry form. The offer is limited to one free FR apron per person, and participants must also submit the name of their fire department and a photo of themselves in station wear to qualify.

“It’s no secret that fire stations cook up some excellent food, and we see this as a great opportunity to share their recipes while also promoting fire safety during food preparation,” said Lew White, Workrite Uniform’s vice president of marketing and merchandising. “At Workrite Uniform, we’re committed to providing top-notch protective clothing for fire service professionals — whether they’re fighting flames or manning the oven.”

All types of recipes are welcome — from classic comfort food and decadent desserts to seasonal favorites and healthy snacks. Workrite Uniform expects to release the completed cookbook by the end of 2017.

Workrite Uniform offers a full line of FR station wear through its Workrite FR Fire Service brand. Designed to provide a low-maintenance, professional appearance along with an added layer of FR protection, Workrite FR Fire Service station wear is UL certified to NFPA 1975 and available in styles for both men and women.

For more information about Workrite FR Fire Service products, including the free FR apron, visit www.workrite.com/fireservice.