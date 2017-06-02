SEE MORE PHOTOS >> By Mike Dugan You are never too old to learn something new, that is for sure. Recently while in Pennsylvania speaking at the Keystone Fire Conference with Bobby Halton, we saw a building being built in King of Prussia. We saw this building from our hotel and decided to take a ride to see what they were building and how it was being constructed. We drove to the construction site and proceeded to look around. The building appeared to be a mixed-use occupancy with retail on the first floor and residential above. The retail space appeared to be of concrete with wood trusses for areas to be built above. This also could be a fire-rated parking garage underneath the woo...