Chief Halton taking pictures at a construction site in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The outdoor wooden deck outside a new constructed building. The questions will be: What will the fire protection of those spaces be? Will there be a sprinkler or will the ceilings be fire rated?

Another outdoor wooden deck space. The space appears to be above an entrance door. Will the space have installed sprinkler or be fire protected in any way?

We can see the poured concrete on the first floor. Will this be a commercial space or possibly a parking garage? The wooden building appears to be going up at least six stories above this poured concrete first floor.

The poured concrete first floor has an opening to the second floor which might indicate a staircase or possibly an elevator shaft. Again, depending what that first floor is used for, the local fire department is going to want to know what the area is going to be used for and what the fire loading will be.

A box truss or floor truss used in the construction in this building. We can see the stiffener placed at the end of the truss.

There is a 2 x 4 placed on the bottom cord of this truss. This is where the truss is cut. What is the purpose of this piece and why is it necessary? We can also see in the upper right corner another piece of 2 x 4 held in place with gusset plates.

A small piece of 2 x 4 is placed above the cord of a wooden box truss. Why is this necessary? What will happen to this under fire conditions?

A close-up view of the 2 x 4 bracing on this truss directly above a cut in the upper or lower chord, depending on how it placed. Will this piece hold up under fire conditions?