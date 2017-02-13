Fallen Firefighters, Police, and Medics to Be Honored at Columbia (MO) Memorial Stair Climb

A group of first responders are working together to put on a Memorial Stair Climb in Columbia, Missouri, on May 6th 2017 at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. The aim is to remember the fallen and provide a monetary donation to two foundations that support the public safety professions.

The primary beneficiary will be the Safety Net of Missouri, a foundation that provides benefits to the families affected by public safety line-of-duty deaths. The second beneficiary is The Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

For more information or to participate:



Saturday, May 6, 2017

Columbia Memorial Stair Climb

COLUMBIA, Missouri Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

343 Firefighters, 70 Law Enforcement Officers and 9 EMS Technicians will climb 110 stories to remember the fallen. Each participant will carry the name of one of the fallen responders from the World Trade Center attack on September 11, 2001. Registration cost is set at $50 and the proceeds will be donated to The Safety Net of Missouri and The Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

www.columbiastairclimb.com

https://www.facebook.com/columbiastairclimb/