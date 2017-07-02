Fire Tactics: Construction Concerns: Preincident Plans

02/07/2017

By Gregory Havel According to established risk management principles (especially those promoted by Gordon Graham), high-risk, low-frequency events are the most likely to cause harm to emergency services responders; this is because of the nature of the events (high-risk) and because responders do not encounter them often (low frequency). Most of the problems with these events occur when we need to make an immediate response to the event, when we have no “discretionary time.” We can reduce the urgency of these situations by training for them and by planning for events that are in locations known to be hazardous. This preincident planning provides us with information about a location, its ha...

Already a member of the Fire Engineering Training Network?  If yes, please sign in!

Why Subscribe?

  Gain Access to:
   
  • Latest Training & Drills
  • New Techniques
  • Technology Advances
  
  • Proven Tactics
  • Research to help reduce injuries & Deaths
  • Insight from the fire service's most experienced
  

      More Information >>

Current Issue

View Past Issues

In This Issue

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything FireEngineering. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX