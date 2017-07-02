By Gregory Havel According to established risk management principles (especially those promoted by Gordon Graham), high-risk, low-frequency events are the most likely to cause harm to emergency services responders; this is because of the nature of the events (high-risk) and because responders do not encounter them often (low frequency). Most of the problems with these events occur when we need to make an immediate response to the event, when we have no “discretionary time.” We can reduce the urgency of these situations by training for them and by planning for events that are in locations known to be hazardous. This preincident planning provides us with information about a location, its ha...