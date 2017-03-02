Fire Chiefs Plan “Super Safety Challenge” for Big Game

MEBANE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2017 — When football teams from New England and Atlanta face off against each other this Sunday, there’ll be more than just bragging rights on the line for Boston’s Fire Commissioner/Chief Joseph Finn and Atlanta’s Fire Rescue Chief Joel Baker. In coordination with Kidde Fire Safety, the two chiefs have agreed to participate in a challenge that may help save lives. Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential fire safety products, is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).



The winning city will receive 250 Kidde Worry-Free smoke alarms with a 10-year sealed-in battery to install in at-risk homes in the community. The losing city will receive 100 alarms but the chief must install them wearing the opponent’s jersey.



