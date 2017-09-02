By John D'Alessandro I love being a firefighter. Let’s get that straight from the beginning. Aside from my marriage and the birth of my children, it is my greatest accomplishment. But despite the personal satisfaction it has given me I have often been frustrated with the lack of brotherhood and respect we sometimes show towards each other. I don’t mean false brotherhood--support your brother or sister firefighter without question: right, wrong, or indifferent. What I’m talking about is the true brotherhood that the fire service is built upon—the sense that we have a special connection and are part of something bigger than ourselves. Admittedly, I’m kind of old-fashioned. I believe that be...