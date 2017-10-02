Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: NJ Luxury Apartment Fire, 'Ghost Ship' Updates, FF Deaths

At least three firefighters were reported dead this week, and a Houston firefighter's January death was deemed suicide, according to a report. In a scene reminiscent of a similar fire in Edgewater in 2015, a six-alarm fire ravaged a lightweight wood frame constructed luxury apartment complex in Maplewood, New Jersey. There were also some developments in the wake of the devastating December "Ghost Ship" warehouse fire in Oakland, California.

IL Firefighter Dies After Falling Ill, Crashing Vehicle

Firefighter John "Mike" Michael Cummins, 46, of the Homer Fire Protection District, suffered a fatal medical injury.

Crash Kills WI Firefighter

Firefighter Ryan Thomas Moyer, 31, of the Waldo Fire Department was killed in a crash while going to a banquet.

Syracuse (NY) Firefighter Dies after Shift

Firefighter Ethan Cunningham, 47, died after a shift that involved one emergency call and participation in strenuous hose drill training.

Houston Firefighter’s Death Ruled a Suicide

Jason Hamilton's death in a Waller County car crash last month has been ruled a suicide, according to records from the Harris County medical examiner.

Chief On Leave Two Months After 'Ghost Ship' Fire

Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed, whose department has come under criticism for what many consider lax inspection at the Ghost Ship warehouse where 36 people died in December, has taken a leave from her position, according to a report. Records: Officials Visited Warehouse Prior to Deadly Fire

Fire That Destroyed TX Mosque Ruled Arson

A fire that destroyed a South Texas mosque has been ruled arson, but there's no evidence of a hate crime at this time, federal investigators said Wednesday.

Chicago Gets Tough on Contractors After Firefighter's Death

Building contractors who do unauthorized or shoddy work would face progressive discipline - ranging from a freeze on permits to license suspension or revocation - under a mayoral crackdown to prevent a repeat of the tragedy that killed a 42-year-old Chicago firefighter.

Worker Unaccounted For After LA Pipeline Blast

A Phillips 66 employee remains unaccounted for after an explosion sparked a fire at a pipeline station it operates west of New Orleans, the company said in a statement.

NJ Apartment Complex Under Construction Burns

Maplewood six-alarm fire

Fire Engineering Technical Editor Glenn Corbett spoke to the media about fire protection concerns in buildings such as the one that burned in Maplewood--and its similarity to a massive fire at an Edgewater (NJ) luxury apartment building in 2015. Report: Despite Fire Safety Risks, Developers Continue to Use Engineered Lumber

Firefighters Save Patients from ER Trips

As part of a growing nationwide trend, firefighters are providing more non-emergency medical care as a way to reduce this type of call, plug gaps in health care, and cut costs to taxpayers, patients and insurers.

Harrisburg (PA) Firefighters Describe Rescue

Harrisburg rescue

"It's one of the bravest rescues I've ever seen." A report on Pennlive.com described firefighters' rescue at a recent structure fire.

