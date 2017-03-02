Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: CA Protestors Set Fire, Mosque Shooting

Six people were slain in a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec, and a mosque in Texas was destroyed in a fire. On the University of California at Berkeley campus, protestors set a fire and committed other acts of vandalism, according to reports. Firefighters rescued three people from a structure fire in New Rochelle, and a firefighter and police officer pulled a woman from a fiery crash on Long Island.



A French Canadian suspect known for his far-right, nationalist views was charged Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows, and started a bonfire prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk Wednesday.

An off-duty police officer and volunteer firefighter are being called "guardian angels" after authorities say they rescued a woman from a fiery crash on the Long Island Expressway.

Fire crews reportedly rescued three people from the roof of a burning New Rochelle (NY) home on Thursday.

Fire departments in nearly every pocket of the state have members who were awarded nationally recognized certifications by the state fire academy despite failing their tests.

Throngs of mourners have attended the funeral of 16 firefighters killed in the collapse of a burning building in the Tehran earlier this month.

A firefighter was hurt while working to put out a fire in a party supply store in downtown Fresno on Friday night.

An early-morning fire Saturday destroyed a Texas mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago.

Brian J. Masterson succumbed to a two-year battle with esophageal cancer on January 22.

Sara Thomas, 41-year-old firefighter with CAL FIRE passed away Monday night from cancer, according to reports.

