Ford, Dallas Cowboys Present Texas Battalion Chief with New Expedition

Ford honors the Colony (TX) battalion chief who adopted four children

Ford Motor Company recently partnered with the Dallas Cowboys to recognize The Colony (TX) Battalion Chief Garrett Rice.

In 2013, Rice and his wife Jamie went suddenly from being parents of two children to parents of six. Already with two boys of their own, they were looking to adopt another child, but along the way they discovered sibling groups are often overlooked. So the Rices found four siblings – three girls and a boy – to adopt, and a group now known affectionately as “The Half Dozen” was born. Four years later, Ford and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee honored the Texas family of eight by giving them the keys to an all-new eight-passenger Ford Expedition.

Watch the video below.

 

