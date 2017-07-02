Apply for Free Turnout Gear through the 2017 Globe Gear Giveaway

Turnout gear is vital to protect responders in their everyday operations. However, the National Fire Protection Association’s Fourth Needs Assessment of the U.S. Fire Service reported that 13 percent of departments do not have enough personal protective clothing for all of their emergency responders, and nearly three-quarters (72 percent) of departments reported that at least some of their personal protective clothing was at least 10 years old. The need is greatest in communities under 10,000, which are typically served by all- or mostly-volunteer departments.



Globe, DuPont Protection Solutions (DuPont), and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) have teamed up to support local responders with much needed gear through the Globe Gear Giveaway. Now in its sixth year, eligible departments can apply for four sets of new, state-of-the-art turnout gear to better protect their members.



The application period for the 2017 Globe Gear Giveaway is now open. A total of 52 sets of gear will be awarded to 13 departments in need. The first 500 applicants will also receive a one-year NVFC membership, courtesy of Globe.



