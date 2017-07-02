Apply for Free Turnout Gear through the 2017 Globe Gear Giveaway

Turnout gear is vital to protect responders in their everyday operations. However, the National Fire Protection Association’s Fourth Needs Assessment of the U.S. Fire Service reported that 13 percent of departments do not have enough personal protective clothing for all of their emergency responders, and nearly three-quarters (72 percent) of departments reported that at least some of their personal protective clothing was at least 10 years old. The need is greatest in communities under 10,000, which are typically served by all- or mostly-volunteer departments.
Globe, DuPont Protection Solutions (DuPont), and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) have teamed up to support local responders with much needed gear through the Globe Gear Giveaway. Now in its sixth year, eligible departments can apply for four sets of new, state-of-the-art turnout gear to better protect their members.
The application period for the 2017 Globe Gear Giveaway is now open. A total of 52 sets of gear will be awarded to 13 departments in need. The first 500 applicants will also receive a one-year NVFC membership, courtesy of Globe.
“The NVFC is grateful to Globe and DuPont for recognizing the need for gear among resource-constrained volunteer departments and working to enhance the safety and protection of our boots on the ground firefighters,” said NVFC Chairman Kevin D. Quinn. “Through this program we have been able to provide over 350 firefighters with the gear they need to safely and effectively do their jobs.”
In order to apply for the Globe Gear Giveaway, departments must meet the following criteria:
• be all-volunteer or mostly-volunteer (over 50 percent)
• serve a population of 25,000 or less
• be located in the U.S. or Canada and legally organized under state/province law
• demonstrate a need for the gear
• department or person applying must be a member of the NVFC. To help struggling departments meet the membership criteria, Globe will provide a complimentary NVFC Membership to the first 500 applicants.
“Globe is honored to give back to some of the many volunteer fire departments with limited resources by providing the most advanced turnout gear,” said Rob Freese, Senior VP of Marketing at Globe Manufacturing Company. “We’re grateful for the thousands of volunteer firefighters who protect our communities every day. They deserve the best personal protection to ensure their own safety.”
“DuPont is proud to be working together with Globe to support the NVFC again this year through this much needed gear donation program,” said Christine Christmas, North American Marketing Manager, DuPont Protection Solutions. “With our strong commitment to help protect our protectors we want to ensure that they have the right gear to focus on their job and their communities. Working with Globe we can make the best for the best – 100 percent of Globe’s turnout gear is made with DuPont™ Nomex® and Kevlar® fibers providing proven protection and top performance.”
Learn more and apply for Globe gear at www.nvfc.org/globe-gear-giveaway. The deadline to apply is June 1, 2017. Winners will be announced monthly between July and December.
About Globe
Firefighters need to be prepared to perform at their peak, on every call. That’s why Globe delivers the most advanced, best-fitting, and longest lasting protection by listening to our customers, creating breakthrough designs, and applying the engineering skills of the nation’s most trusted turnout gear manufacturer. Globe turnout gear is designed to protect you, move with you, and improve your performance. It’s athletic gear for firefighters. Learn more at www.globeturnoutgear.com.
About DuPont Protection Solutions
DuPont Protection Solutions (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.
About the NVFC
The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides invaluable resources, programs, training and advocacy for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.