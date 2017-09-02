Green Bay Fire Chief Installs Atlanta Falcons Smoke Alarm

After a friendly wager on the NFC Championship game, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department installed smoke alarms with the Atlanta Falcons logos on them after the Packers fell to Atlanta.

Green Bay Fire Chief David Litton also wrote personal checks for $100 each to the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation and the Wisconsin Burn Camp, according to WBAY. The firefighters’ union matched the donation.



The effort was put together by The Buff Project, which also facilitated similar wagers throught the NFL playoffs this year. "The line is your first line of defense in football, just as the smoke alarm is your first line of defense against fire," Brian Mullen, a second-generation firefighter and creator of The Buff Project, said. The Buff Project aims to make smoke alarms cool and improve fire safety by moving away from a fear-based model to a fun-based model.

[Native Advertisement]

Fire Chief Joel Baker with the Falcons smoke alarms.

More: http://www.thebuffproject.com/