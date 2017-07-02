SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS FIRE >> Incident report and photos by Trevor James Hagerstown City (MD) firefighters responded to the reported house fire on Jefferson St. (east side of downtown Hagerstown) on Saturday night at about 9:15 p.m., encountering heavy fire coming from multiple sides and the attic of the two-story wood-framed duplex structure. Command quickly escalated the box assignment to include rapid intervention and safety assignments. Crews aggressively worked the interior of the duplex but were pushed back by heavy fire and smoke. Evacuation tones were sounded multiple times during first 20 minutes of the incident. Interior teams re-entered the complex and ...