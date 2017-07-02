Houston Firefighter’s Death Ruled a Suicide

HOUSTON (Houston Chronicle) - A Houston firefighter's death in a Waller County car crash last month has been ruled a suicide, according to records from the Harris County medical examiner.



Just after the morning rush hour on Jan. 27, the collision snarled traffic on westbound Katy Freeway in the Brookshire area.



Jason Hamilton, a 12-year veteran with the fire department, apparently crossed over into oncoming traffic after what officials initially said appeared to be a tire problem. It was unclear why the crash was listed as a suicide



Near Peach Ridge, he collided with an SUV, killing 61-year-old Shelley McKay, whose death has been ruled a homicide.



A third person - McKay's daughter Megan - was injured in the crash.



"The Houston Fire Department is deeply saddened by the death of our beloved brother," HFD wrote in a Facebook post afterward.



Hamilton, who served as an engineer operator at Station 21 in southwest Houston, left behind his wife Laura and two sons, 9-year-old Bruce and 17-year-old Cody.



McKay's obituary described her as a breast cancer survivor and "semi-retired CPA" who "loved spending time with her dogs and always made room for more in the family."



After news of the medical examiner's ruling, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association released a statement supporting the grieving families."The troubling circumstances of Jason Hamilton's death are a grim reminder of the prevalence of firefighter suicides and the terrible effects they have on families, friends and, in this case, innocent victims. Houston firefighters continue to grieve for the Hamilton and McKay families," the statement said."Looking ahead, we are working with the City of Houston, the Houston Fire Department, and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) to find ways to further strengthen our wellness and suicide prevention programs for Houston firefighters. This is a growing problem in Houston and around the nation, and we want to help efforts to prevent tragedies like this one and too many before it."