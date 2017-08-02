&nbsp; In this week's Humpday Hangout, Jason Hoevelmann and the panelists will tackle the age-old controversy about where to stretch the first attack hose line for a fire in an attached garage. Topics of discussion: The fuel loads and ignition sources in attached garages Diehards who insist that the first line goes through the front door of the house, regardless of fire conditions. Building code requirements Apparatus positioning The methods and difficulties forcing overhead garage doors RELATED: Fire Tactics for Attached Garages | MODIFIED FRONTAL ATTACK AND THE ATTACHED GARAGE FIRE | THE "ROUTINE" GARAGE FIRE RELATED VIDEO ...