Humpday Hangout: Examining Fires in Attached Garages - Structural Firefighting

02/08/2017
&amp;nbsp; In this week's Humpday Hangout, Jason Hoevelmann and the panelists will tackle the age-old controversy about where to stretch the first attack hose line for a fire in an attached garage. Topics of discussion: The fuel loads and ignition sources in attached garages Diehards who insist that the first line goes through the front door of the house, regardless of fire conditions. Building code requirements Apparatus positioning The methods and difficulties forcing overhead garage doors RELATED: Fire Tactics for Attached Garages | MODIFIED FRONTAL ATTACK AND THE ATTACHED GARAGE FIRE | THE "ROUTINE" GARAGE FIRE RELATED VIDEO &nbsp; ...

Already a member of the Fire Engineering Training Network?  If yes, please sign in!

Why Subscribe?

  Gain Access to:
   
  • Latest Training & Drills
  • New Techniques
  • Technology Advances
  
  • Proven Tactics
  • Research to help reduce injuries & Deaths
  • Insight from the fire service's most experienced
  

      More Information >>

Current Issue

View Past Issues

In This Issue

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything FireEngineering. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX