Cooking Suspected in Indianapolis Apartment Fire That Displaces 35

By Rita L. Reith

Thirty-five residents are without a home after unattended grease caught fire and ripped through an apartment building shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A 73-year-old female occupant told firefighters that she had just finished cooking french fries on the stove and thinks she forgot to turn the burner off when she walked away. When smoke alarms began to sound, she reportedly ran into the kitchen and it was on fire, then began yelling for everyone to get out. Two other adults and a 10-year-old child live with her and were also home when the fire broke out. All of the occupants in the building were out prior to firefighters arrival.

[Native Advertisement]

Fire crews were faced with a large volume of fire when they arrived on scene and worked diligently to keep the fire from spreading throughout the entire structure. It took just over 30 minutes to bring it under control and another hour to extinguish hot spots. Damage was estimated at $400,000.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department and serves as the agency's public information officer.