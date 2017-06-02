By Tony Carroll As we see January come to an end and move into February, we here at the Mayday Monday office wanted to bring attention to some findings after last month's drill. In January, we worked on Calling the Mayday! During my company’s training, we noticed the radio transmissions were extremely difficult to understand. This was the case especially for the firefighters who aren't used to talking on the radio. For the officers and those who regularly make transmissions, the messages were clearer. What's the issue? Hand positioning while talking on the remote speaker mic. It is so easy to cover up the mic when grasping the RSM (remote speaker microphone), especially with fire gloves ...