Mooresville (IN) Firefighters Control Vehicle Fire

Photo and incident report by Justin Birchfield
On January 16, firefighters with the Mooresville (IN) Fire Department worked quickly to extinguish a vehicle along a busy state highway.
Although there was no threat to any exposures, an engine was placed in a safe manner to protect the crews of the on coming traffic. There were no injuries and everyone went home safely.