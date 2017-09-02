NFPA Video Focuses on Physical, Emotional Impact of Burn Injuries

NFPA specialist on burn injuries

During Burn Awareness Week, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is underscoring the human aftermath of home fires. In the second of two videos produced by NFPA, burn care specialists from the William Randolph Hearst Burn Center, one of the premier burn care hospitals in the U.S., describe the aftermath their patients face and the healing power of peer support. Support from other survivors can help lessen the pain and stigma associated with burn injuries.

The video is the latest produced for NFPA’s Faces of Fire Campaign, a component of NFPA’s Fire Sprinkler Initiative that helps humanize North America’s home fire problem and highlights the necessity of fire sprinklers in new homes.

Please help us spread the word about this important video, which was created in collaboration with the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors.

Find out more: FireSprinklerInitiative.org/BurnCare

View below

 

