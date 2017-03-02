Firefighter, Police Officer Pull Woman from Burning Vehicle in New York

A burning vehilcle on the Long Island Expressway

Photo by Jim Staubister

Write-up courtesy of First On Scene Photos

A volunteer firefighter from Elmont, New York, and a Suffolk County police officer were hailed as heroes for saving a woman's life after a fiery crash on the Long Island Expressway in Ronkonkoma on Wednesday morning, February 1.

The woman's SUV and a local utility company work van collided around 10:50 a.m., causing the SUV to overturn several times before bursting into flames.

Firefighter Jeff Dupoux and Police Officer Tom Mutarelli happened to be nearby and rushed into action when the accident occurred.

They were able to pull the 23-year-old woman out of the burning vehicle through a broken side window.

She was transported to Stony Brook Hospital where she was treated and subsequently released.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini commended both men for their brave actions.

More: firstonscenephotos.com

MORE FIRST ON SCENE PHOTOS

Fire Tears Through Multiple Storefronts in Queens, NY

Crews Battle West Hempstead (NY) House Fire

FDNY Firefighters Perform Rope Rescue at Fatal Manhattan Fire

Fire Crews Respond to Long Island Train Accident

RELATED

Best Practices for Vehicle Rescue

Car Fires: Rapid Access to Engine Compartment

NEW FIRE TACTICS FOR NEW-CAR FIRES

 

Did you like this article?  Join the Fire Engineering Training Network to gain unlimited access to the most comprehensive database of firefighter training in the world.

Membership Include:

  • Monthly Print & Digital Subscription to Fire Engineering Magazine
  • Fire Engineering Magazine Historical Archives (online only)
  • Exclusive Online Access to FireEngineering.com News & Articles (not available to the public)
  • Save up to $100 off registration to FDIC International

Webcasts

More >>

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything FireEngineering. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX