Firefighter, Police Officer Pull Woman from Burning Vehicle in New York

A volunteer firefighter from Elmont, New York, and a Suffolk County police officer were hailed as heroes for saving a woman's life after a fiery crash on the Long Island Expressway in Ronkonkoma on Wednesday morning, February 1.

The woman's SUV and a local utility company work van collided around 10:50 a.m., causing the SUV to overturn several times before bursting into flames.

Firefighter Jeff Dupoux and Police Officer Tom Mutarelli happened to be nearby and rushed into action when the accident occurred.

They were able to pull the 23-year-old woman out of the burning vehicle through a broken side window.

She was transported to Stony Brook Hospital where she was treated and subsequently released.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini commended both men for their brave actions.

