Pelican™ Unveils the Compact iM2275 Pelican™ Storm Case™ With More Than 1,700 Cubic Inches of Storage Capacity

Engineered with a deceptively small form factor (L 14.12” x W 13.2” x H 9.5”), the newly introduced iM2275 Pelican™ Storm Case™ offers more than 1,700 cubic inches of possible storage space. This makes it the perfect size to protect a wide range of mid-sized equipment (drones and medical, technical and scientific instruments) without the need for a longer, bulkier case.

The iM2275 Pelican Storm Case design features a taller lid height which provides deeper storage space without adding width, making it easy to carry and pack away in compact spaces. “This new case size underscores Pelican’s ongoing commitment to value, innovation and to giving our customers a wide range of tough, dependable options for protecting their sensitive gear,” said Stephan Corti, President of Pelican’s Commercial/Government Division.

[Native Advertisement]

With an MSRP of $230.00 with foam, the iM2275 Pelican Storm Case is available in Black and is backed by Pelican’s Legendary Lifetime Guarantee of Excellence.

Built Pelican tough, Pelican Storm Cases boast a high-performance, next-generation HPX™ polymer construction that defends equipment from some of the harshest conditions on Earth. Differentiating characteristics of the line include:

Strong Press and Pull latches that work with a polymer O-ring to create a dust and watertight seal.

An integrated automatic pressure equalization Vortex™ valve that stops moisture from entering the case and prevents vacuum-lock so the case opens easily at any altitude.

A comfortable soft-grip overmolded handle.

Two integrated stainless steel padlock protectors that are engineered to provide added defense against cutting and theft.

Users can customize the inside of their case in multiple ways, including manually customizable Pick and Pluck foam or Pelicanfoam.com where users can easily and cost effectively, create their own tailor-made protective foam solutions.

The case joins the full line of legacy Pelican cases and lighting tools, including camera cases, gun cases, custom case solutions, headlamps, flashlights and remote area lighting systems. All can be seen at www.pelican.com.

Pelican Products is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

Pelican Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

Pelican Introduces Compact and Powerful Pelican ™ 7100 and 7600 LED Tactical Lights

Pelican Launches 'Design Your Own' Custom Foam Site