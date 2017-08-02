First class petty officers take the 2009 chief petty officer advancement exam at Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles Oki/Released.) By Daniel J. Neal In mid-April 2016, I competed in my department for the rank of battalion chief. The test was very comprehensive and was formatted as a “Day-in-the-Life.” This format simulates an actual portion of the work day of a battalion chief. Over a period of four to five hours, the candidates are presented with phone calls, role-playing, paperwork, and emergency incidents. Each event is timed and scripted to occur at the same time and in the same way for each candidate. To be successful, a candidate must not only know what t...