Car Strikes Pumps at Royal Oak (MI) Gas Station, Starting Fire

Dennis Walus shared some photos of firefighters responding to a fire at a gas station in Royal Oak, Michigan.
A vehicle struck the pumps, causing a gas pump to fall over and starting a fire. There were no injuries. The gas station was closed until pumps could be inspected.
