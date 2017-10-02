Car Strikes Pumps at Royal Oak (MI) Gas Station, Starting Fire

Royal Oak firefighters at the scene of a gas station fire.

Dennis Walus shared some photos of firefighters responding to a fire at a gas station in Royal Oak, Michigan.

A vehicle struck the pumps, causing a gas pump to fall over and starting a fire. There were no injuries. The gas station was closed until pumps could be inspected.

More photos can be seen at http://www.detroitfiregroundimages.com/

