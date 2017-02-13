Scott Safety Announces Launch of Mobile App for Scott Sight™

MONROE, N.C. (February 13, 2017) – Scott Safety, a global leader in innovative protective equipment and safety devices, is excited to announce the launch of a new mobile app that helps firefighters better use their award-winning Scott Sight thermal imaging mask.
The new Scott Sight app — which allows users to edit, save and share configurations for the in-mask display — is now available on both the Apple and Android app stores. Users can customize the brightness, icon layout, temperature display (Celsius or Fahrenheit) and display colors (grey, fixed or dynamic) to suit their own personal preference.
“We worked with our internal development team to create an intuitive app that allows firefighters to configure their Scott Sight to enhance their experience,” said John Graves, global product manager, thermal imaging solutions. “The new app will allow users to personalize their in-mask display and share configurations with other team members. This is just the beginning, as there are development plans to expand the app’s capabilities with new functionality and features."
In 2016, Scott Safety launched the revolutionary Scott Sight, the world’s first hands-free, in-mask thermal imager, which can penetrate smoke to provide unmatched situational intelligence in the most dangerous circumstances imaginable.
The Scott Sight thermal imaging mask won two prestigious prizes last year: “2016 Best of What’s New” award from the highly respected magazine Popular Science, and a “Competitive Strategy, Innovation and Leadership” award from market research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.
For more information about Scott Sight or to request a demo, please visit ScottSight.com.
