FDNY Crews Contain Staten Island (NY) Dwelling Fire

Fire photographer Steve White has some photos of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters working at a three-alarm residential fire.

A third alarm was transmitted for a heavy fire condition at 82 Van Buren St. in Staten Island.

The fire building was a three-story frame, 20 x 40 fee,t with extension to exposure 4 which was a similar structure. Five lines were stretched and in operation with one tower ladder operating in the rear. The fire was deemed suspicious because of a heavy fire condition upon arrival.

FDNY crews placed the fire under control in an hour and a half.

