Ziamatic Corp. Unveils New Brackets for All-In-One Regulators

YARDLEY, PA – Ziamatic Corp. (Zico) presents a new addition to their popular line of strapless oxygen cylinder brackets— the QUIC-RELEASE Strapless “D” Bracket for All-in-One Regulators, Model QR-D-3. Based on the popular self-locking design you know and love, the QR-D-3 features a larger latch opening to accommodate the wider “all-in-one” style of regulators used by many departments today.



Simply place the cylinder in the bracket and press back through the latch to lock it into place – no straps required. The heavy-duty backspring holds the cylinder against the latch to prevent annoying rattling. To release the cylinder, squeeze the levers to disengage the latch, and allow the backspring to push the cylinder forward. It’s that easy!



The QR-D-3 secures standard aluminum, jumbo aluminum, and steel “D” gas cylinders and is made with durable, easy to clean stainless steel. Mounts vertically solo or side by side, and fits within the dimensions of virtually all current “strapped” models for worry-free retrofitting.



A horizontally-aligned version, Model QR-D-3/H, and an “E” cylinder size, Model QR-E-3 are also available.



The QR-D-3 and QR-E-3 lines are rigorously tested to exceed current safety standards. Available now. For more information please call 1-800-711-FIRE or visit www.ziamatic.com

