Ziamatic Corp. Unveils New Brackets for All-In-One Regulators

Ziamatic Corp.
file

YARDLEY, PA – Ziamatic Corp. (Zico) presents a new addition to their popular line of strapless oxygen cylinder brackets— the QUIC-RELEASE Strapless “D” Bracket for All-in-One Regulators, Model QR-D-3. Based on the popular self-locking design you know and love, the QR-D-3 features a larger latch opening to accommodate the wider “all-in-one” style of regulators used by many departments today.

Simply place the cylinder in the bracket and press back through the latch to lock it into place – no straps required. The heavy-duty backspring holds the cylinder against the latch to prevent annoying rattling. To release the cylinder, squeeze the levers to disengage the latch, and allow the backspring to push the cylinder forward. It’s that easy!

The QR-D-3 secures standard aluminum, jumbo aluminum, and steel “D” gas cylinders and is made with durable, easy to clean stainless steel. Mounts vertically solo or side by side, and fits within the dimensions of virtually all current “strapped” models for worry-free retrofitting.

A horizontally-aligned version, Model QR-D-3/H, and an “E” cylinder size, Model QR-E-3 are also available.

The QR-D-3 and QR-E-3 lines are rigorously tested to exceed current safety standards. Available now. For more information please call 1-800-711-FIRE or visit www.ziamatic.com



 

Did you like this article?  Join the Fire Engineering Training Network to gain unlimited access to the most comprehensive database of firefighter training in the world.

Membership Include:

  • Monthly Print & Digital Subscription to Fire Engineering Magazine
  • Fire Engineering Magazine Historical Archives (online only)
  • Exclusive Online Access to FireEngineering.com News & Articles (not available to the public)
  • Save up to $100 off registration to FDIC International

Webcasts

More >>

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything FireEngineering. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX